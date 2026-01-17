Buy me a coffee

I wonder if this government has something to hide? Because officially, more than 7,000 submissions were sent to the Parliamentary Inquiry into Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026. This was confirmed by the Committee’s Secretariat and also by Deputy Chair Phil Thompson.

Yet when I go to the submissions page on the Parliament of Australia Website, it only shows 128 submissions published there. Mine is not one of them. Chances are yours wasn’t as well.

This is highly unusual.

Even when there was a parliamentary inquiry into No Jab No Pay back in 2015 and 4,000+ submissions were received, about half of them were published.

My spidey senses are telling me that bikini-Albo has instructed his minions in Parliament to not allow the public to see the level of disapprobation and disgust his legislation has caused amongst the patriotic and loyal Australian public.

I could be wrong, but that is my feeling.

I am going to be emailing the Committee Secretariat the following message. You can feel free to copy and paste this and send one yourself if your submission was not published.

Email subject: (Paste this into your subject line on the email) Submission to CASHE Bill 2026 – publication status Dear Committee Secretariat, I am writing to confirm that my submission to the inquiry into the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026 was received and accepted by the Committee. I note that only a limited number of submissions are currently published on the inquiry webpage. Could you please advise whether my submission has been accepted for consideration, and whether there is any intention to publish additional submissions online? I would also appreciate any information you are able to provide regarding the total number of submissions received and the criteria used for publication. Thank you for your assistance. Kind regards,

They did everything in their power to stop us!

Considering the blocks that were put in our way - the inability to access the website to put in our submission (many of us were not able to do this) and the fact that we were given 48 hours to write in, this 7,000 figure might just be one of the highest for any Parliamentary inquiry in such a short space of time.

Most inquiries have a very long consultation period - 6-12 months is not unusual. To only allow 48 hours is pathetic and par for the course for this joke of a government.

So I take my hat off to every single person who took the time to very quickly send in a submission, allowing their voice to be heard by a Prime Minister who seems to feel he has a mandate to silence us.

This was Albo when he was in opposition - my, my - how he changed once in office!

Hate speech legislation is dead…for now

Oh, and if you haven’t heard, Albo has split the bill, accepting that he just would not have the votes for the censorship section. But never fear, sniveling Sussan (don’t forget the 2 esses in her name that came to her in a dream LOL) Ley has promised to write up a coalition version that she thinks will get approved by Parliament. Did you vote for this?

Albo is going to Parliament next week to try and shove further gun restrictions down our throats. Because guns in the hands of farmers and other law-abiding citizens is obviously the issue here. Let’s not look at that elephant in the room.

I’ll say it because Albo won’t - Islamic Terrorism

Nothing in this bill - not one word - will make Australians any safer from Islamic Terrorism - two words Albo is terrified to even say because his voter base is pumped up by their support.

We deserve better. We need a government that represents, supports and protects Australians - not foreign invaders who will never assimilate and who did not come here for a better life but instead, want to make this country into the land they left.

We need a government that doesn’t spout the words ‘social cohesion’ whilst trying in every way possible to divide us. We need a government that doesn’t rely on hot button words like multiculturalism when all that means is people who came here to change the country rather than to become Australians.

I say this as an immigrant to Australia who has never been anything but proud of this nation and its people. I am, however, so very ashamed of our government and those who have done so much to destroy this land.

