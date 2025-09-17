To cut to the chase, you can read this piece of dribble at the link above if you’d like, but the basic story goes like this:

A baby, too young to be vaccinated, contracted measles. Then, years later, when they were already in school, they developed the condition known as Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE), an invariably fatal condition caused by measles infection, and that this poor child’s death could have been prevented if ONLY he’d been vaccinated.

And the only reason why parents have stopped accepting the magic solution of measles vaccination is because of lies - damned lies - about some ridiculous connection between the vaccine and autism. Pshaw! How misguided and just plain dumb. Why wouldn’t they JUST listen to the brilliant doctors who know everything instead of trying to work things out themselves with their teeny-tiny insufficient non-medico brains? Do better.

Bad mom and dad! Bad, bad, bad!

This whole thing is a great big lie!

How can I say that with such assurance?

Well, you see, this child lived in Los Angeles, in the Communist state of California. There are NO vaccine exemptions there if you want to send your child to school. They do have a nominal medical exemption, but just like in Australia, you basically have to die from a previous dose of a vaccine to access it, and by then, well, the issue has become moot, right?

Now, theoretically, it is possible that this child got measles before his first birthday when measles vaccines are scheduled. But it is NOT possible that this child could have gone to school without getting the MMR or MMR-V and a host of other jabs as well. Because previous infection with measles is not a reason not to get a measles-containing vaccine, even though we know that it destroys natural immunity obtained from the infection.

Measles vaccination can also cause SSPE

In addition, the medical literature is very clear that the measles vaccine, on its own, without prior history of measles infection, can be associated with SSPE. I think I have a study somewhere that actually looked at whether getting vaccination against measles after a prior infection could increase the risk of SSPE, but I can’t find it now, so I won’t discuss it further. If anyone knows the study I’m referring to, I would appreciate a link.

And I say associated with for the simple reason that seizures, brain damage, ASD, encephalitis, meningitis, and a host of other conditions which can often follow quickly after measles vaccination are instantly labelled as being coincidental - yet SSPE that normally takes years and years to appear, is causally linked to the jabs. It’s the SCIENCE™️

Measles rarely kills healthy children

Am I saying 100% that measles never killed a child? Absolutely not! The common cold can kill you if you are unlucky enough to have a poorly-functioning immune system, are elderly, are malnourished, or are being treated with pharmaceutical drugs. Go ahead - I said it! Prove me wrong.

As Pasteur himself said on his death bed, “The Germ is Nothing. The Terrain is Everything”

But in healthy, well-nourished children (which seems to automatically exclude far too many kids in the richest country in the world that routinely poisons its citizens with the ‘standard Western diet’,) deaths from measles are vanishingly rare and were vanishingly rare for many, many years before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963 (1970 for Australia)

Vitamin A levels are essential for healthy recovery from measles and many other conditions - so instead of recommending treatment with this cheap, effective and safe nutrient whenever someone displays the symptoms of measles, we are pushing vaccines that have never been proven to prevent even ONE case of measles but that have caused so much heartache, death and disability.

Did measles vaccine save us?

I have shared 2 of these graphs until I am blue in the face! The first one is measles mortality (deaths) in the US from the year 1900 to 1984.

The next is deaths in Australia from measles from 1870 to 1970 - the year the measles only vaccine was introduced here.

The third graph is one I don’t share often, but I think it’s important in this case. It shows measles notifications. I want you to notice that for nearly 40 years - from 1949 to 1988 - there were no notifications. Because measles was obviously SUCH a dread and dangerous disease, the federal government didn’t even think it was worthy of tracking cases. Hmmmm.

These graphs are all taken from the book, Fooling Ourselves on the Fundamental Value of Vaccines by Australian statistician, Greg Beattie.

The Professor of Neuroscience at the University of Liverpool who wrote the article in question appears to be unforgiveably misinformed of the true history of measles vaccination in Australia and worldwide.

I’m over it!

I’m sick of being lied to, patronized, talked down to, and told that because I’m not a health professional, I don’t have a place at the table when it comes to my own body and the bodies of my children.

Those days are gone, Professor. Long gone.

Our patience has worn thin. We can see who you are and what you are doing and you are not fooling anyone. Except, possibly, yourself.

