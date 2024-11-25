7 Doses of COVID-containing poison by 6 months of age!
How any child survives this assault, I really don't know. But perhaps that is the plan?
This is pure evil. There are no other words for it.
In addition to all of the other death shots that American babies are having injected into their precious bodies, they are now expected to get 7 COVID jabs. SEVEN!
Make it stop, please make it stop!
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Children of parents with low level of education will be the victims. Preying on the poor,once again.
I have to conclude that humans who have lost their minds/humanity, or 'aliens', is the source of the push to simply kill us off wholesale. Perhaps a combination of both. I live across from a school, and think about these kids every day as I see them being dropped off or walking by. I wonder how many will be dead early, and how many have already lost their ability to procreate in the future. It is truly unfathomable and I feel quite helpless, as their parents cannot begin to grok that they have done this to their own kids. I also look back at my childhood injections and see how they damaged me, mid 1960s'. Knowing is hard, but I would rather know, if only to cast hexes at the perpetrators.