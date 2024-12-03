Thank you to @anaussievoice on Twitter for doing a lot of work to get this information. They said they will keep updating it but if you know of a source for meat not mentioned here, please do let them know.

Australian MEAT brands that are SAFE to eat. I have confirmed through their website or by email that these brands do not use mRNA vaccines. Many do not vaccinate either and are from regenerative farmers. Make sure it is grass fed & finished beef. Contact them for more

Our Cow

Wolki Farm

Provenir

Cherry Tree Organics

Ethical Farmers

Stockman Steaks

Butcher Crowd

The Food Farm

Free Range Butcher

Australian Organic Meat Co

Cleaver’s Organic

Gin Gin Beef



They are also gathering information on safe sources of dairy products.

