A list of companies where you can buy meat that isn't tainted by Bovaer
And don't forget, seek out your local farmers as well - take all support away from the supermarkets who are pushing this crap.
Thank you to @anaussievoice on Twitter for doing a lot of work to get this information. They said they will keep updating it but if you know of a source for meat not mentioned here, please do let them know.
Australian MEAT brands that are SAFE to eat. I have confirmed through their website or by email that these brands do not use mRNA vaccines. Many do not vaccinate either and are from regenerative farmers. Make sure it is grass fed & finished beef. Contact them for more
Our Cow
Wolki Farm
Provenir
Cherry Tree Organics
Ethical Farmers
Stockman Steaks
Butcher Crowd
The Food Farm
Free Range Butcher
Australian Organic Meat Co
Cleaver’s Organic
Gin Gin Beef
They are also gathering information on safe sources of dairy products.
To read the whole thread, click this link and while you’re there, give this person a follow too.
Also Tall Poppy Farm Victoria
https://tallpoppyfarm.com.au/
Please add lake Janis farm beef and sheep from quininup wa, will never use it, they are totally grass fed