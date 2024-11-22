It is possible that the main reason why Albo wanted to censor the internet is because he hates memes about himself. But he is a walking, (nearly) talking meme!

I have been floored by the number of people who have taken the bit between their teeth and written in to oppose the draconian and tyrannical legislation purportedly introduced to keep anyone under 16 off of social media (because parents are incapable of doing their job, right?) though actually meant as a back-door way to introduce a digital ID.

Thank you to everyone who has done this - you are amazing!

But there is one more step I would like to ask you all to take - and if you hadn’t written in to the Inquiry, then you can still help over the next few days.

Every single Federal Senator needs to hear from you.

Either use the letter you’ve already written, use the template provided here a couple of days ago or use my template letter that I shared this morning. Whatever you do, you need to let these Senators know they are being watched.

The debate over this bill is expected to last 3 days and most of them haven’t even read it yet (How could they have? They only got it yesterday!) and they need to know how strong the opposition is to this legislation.

There is a federal election coming up very soon. They need to know that their vote on this issue is important to you and it could be a deal-breaker to your supporting them in the election. That matters to them, my word it does!

Below is a pdf file with the contact details of all Federal senators. You can easily copy and paste each email address into an email message and send them all at one time. Try to use the BCC field though that is not necessarily that important. The easiest way that I’ve found to do this is to right click on the actual email address (outlined in purple below) and select copy email address (this is on a mac - I think it would be similar on a PC). Then paste each address into the To or BCC field in your email.

Edit: One of our amazing readers has shared the list of email addresses that you can just copy and paste



Respect has to be earned. Do you think Albo deserves our respect?

If you can do this over the weekend, they will have your emails waiting for them when they show up to Parliament on Monday morning. I think it will have a great effect.

Thanks again,

Meryl

