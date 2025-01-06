Share this postInformed ChoiceAdieu Justin Castro. And sing it, baby! No more speaking moistly! (yuck)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAdieu Justin Castro. And sing it, baby! No more speaking moistly! (yuck)At times like this, it's important to maintain your sense of humour. Meryl DoreyJan 06, 202525Share this postInformed ChoiceAdieu Justin Castro. And sing it, baby! No more speaking moistly! (yuck)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore216ShareSubscribeShareLeave a comment25Share this postInformed ChoiceAdieu Justin Castro. And sing it, baby! No more speaking moistly! (yuck)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore216SharePreviousNext
A new election would solve nothing, all the other parties are creatures of the WEF too., About time we made being a politician all the way down to the local municipal level a criminal offence. Had the leader of a provincial party tell me that even as leader he does not get to run the how -- his board of directors tell him what to do and say, When I checked into the party president and board of directors all were of the deepstate /overlord class. But then it is no different in the other parties. Re Trudeau he knew months ago his party would not win with him at the helm - why did he stay so long.
Unfortunately Poilievre will be worse he has never had a real job outside of being a political hack, Knows how to campaign and yap but doubt once in the big chair will do anything for other than his friends.. Hard to imagine but my guess is he will quickly reveal he will be worse than Trudeau
Looking at the 2 of them anarchy has a distinct appeal
As a Canadian yes good to see Trudeau on his way out the door but looking at will replace him in his party or the opposition leader - they are so bad they will almost make us wish we had Trudeau back. The sad part is presumably they are the best we have in a country of 40 million people.
And no to the Trump disillusion about us becoming the 51st state. If there are any
Canadians that want to join the US they represent a very small minority.