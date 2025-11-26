Buy me a coffee

In 1998, I along with Lynne Grimsey (as she was known then) went to Parliament immediately after publishing the book, Vaccination Roulette, to lobby in support of Conscientious Objection rights for Australian families

Me, Lynne and Democrat Natasha Stott-Despoja - carrying a huge folder of info to share with every Parliamentarian we met with.

We had just published the book and gave a copy to every Senator and MP along with a printed booklet explaining why parents must always have the right to opt out of vaccinating their children without fear of discrimination, financial penalties or segregation.

As two people who had never done anything like this before, we weren’t sure that we could accomplish anything but, after 2 weeks of incredibly hard work, walking the halls of parliament with blisters on our feet and making endless phone calls to set up appointments with everyone and anyone who would speak with us, we succeeded.

The Government at that time was going to introduce legislation requiring parents to prove they had enough knowledge to say no to vaccines - an opt out rather than an opt in policy.

The Conscientious Objector clause, introduced for us by Senator Bob Brown and supported by the Greens, the Democrats, the Independents and many in the then Labor opposition passed and until 2015 when No Jab No Pay was introduced, protected a generation of children from what we have seen happen since that time.

Enter Senator Alex Antic who has announced today that he is introducing legislation to reinstate the Conscientious Objector clause to once again allow parents in Australia to access the financial entitlements that their taxes have supported.

He will need our help, however!

There will be a huge amount of opposition to this legislation. Our Parliamentarians have become accustomed to being in control of everything we do, say and believe. They are very much against freedom of any kind - highest on the list of their pet hates is freedom of choice.

So it is up to each one of us to - TODAY - without fail, contact our State Senators and Members of Parliament to ask them to support this Bill.

Over the years, I have fielded emails, phone calls and letters from thousands of Australians who were devastated by being unable to send their children to childcare. Now, we have a chance to make things right.

Will you take the step to do this?

You can find your State Senators at this link

And you can search for your Members of Parliament on this page.

Feel free to copy me into your letters at admin@myinformedchoice.com.au

I also ask you to share this far and wide. We need thousands of people writing in. Not tens or hundreds - but thousands. Let’s get out there and make some changes!

Thanks for your support.

