Drop whatever you're doing. I have VERY GOOD NEWS! RFK Jr has been named head of HHS!
I never thought I'd live to see the day but here we are. Thanks be to God for this amazing, incredible victory! #MAHA
Share the heck out of this one people! We could actually see the end of vaccine mandates worldwide as a result of this nomination. pHarma will be planning on doing whatever they can to stop this so prayers up for them to fail.
Is there anything that Health and Human Services doesn't cover? 👏👏👏👏
Trump said he was giving him free reign on health.... promise kept 👏👏👏👏
Absolutely fantastic!