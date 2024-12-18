Photo from @YayAreaNews on X

Panic stations, everyone! In the Communist State of California, the Government, Greasy Gav, has declared a State of Emergency because Bird Flu has spread to 16 states and it’s so scary and - oh my God - was that someone sneezing I just heard? Quick! shut everything down right now!

This action comes as cases were detected in dairy cows on farms in Southern California, signaling the need to further expand monitoring and build on the coordinated statewide approach to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus. The virus has spread in 16 states among dairy cattle, following its first confirmed detection in Texas and Kansas in March 2024.

Bird flu in cows? Things that make you go hmmmm.

And how many people (Or cows. Or birds. or anything else) has this outbreak or, as it is better known, fauxbreak killed? Well, as far as I can tell - none.

To date, no person-to-person spread of Bird Flu has been detected in California and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle. California has already established the largest testing and monitoring system in the nation to respond to the outbreak.

It is clowns like Newsome who are dancing to the WEF/GAVI/GillBates tune who are making the world unsafe for you and me. The government - nearly every government - IS the virus we need to vaccinate against.

Luckily, in the US, their vaccine will take effect on January 20th. I hear that its effects are so strong, it may even help cure the virus currently spreading in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and across the developed world.

One can only hope.

