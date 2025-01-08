I'm going off half-cocked again - but I think it's justified. This just in from Governor Ron Desantis of Florida
I will try to get a copy of the report indicated and add it to this post. This could be the thin end of the wedge we've been looking and waiting and praying for?
Here was my comment on the post on X. I believe this is correct but if it’s not, I would love for someone to show me why.
Thanks so much to Deborah for sharing this link where a copy of the Grand Jury report can be found.
Meryl, following is a comment made by Karen Kingston when she cross-posted Dr Joseph Sansone's post which I notice Deborah has sent to you already.
"The Florida Grand Jury concluded that although the US BioPharma companies, the FDA and Federal agencies engaged in criminal conduct in authorizing, approving, distributing and pushing (marketing) the COVID-19 shots on Floridians, the Grand Jury could not find any Florida laws to pursue criminal charges against the guilty parties. This is beyond a travesty. The PREP Act CAN NOT NULLIFY STATE CRIMINAL LAW. The PREP Act must be VACATED because Congress does not have the authority to rewrite state criminal laws under the guise of regulating interstate commerce, per SEVERAL SCOTUS RULINGS. Is there one honest and brave attorney willing to take on the PREP ACT and stop gaslighting the American people?"
Yes I feel the need to be cautious about this. I wonder why De Santis went now. Has he got it in for Trump? What is the hidden agenda?
Operation Warp Speed will have been responsible for many deaths or so it will be argued.
There is no one in government without a conflict of interest. No one should escape investigation
The Australian Government for example will not even let a parliamentary committee look at this issue. This is not just the serving government but the opposition which was in government when the Plandemic was first implemented and the so-called vaccinations were expedited.
Personally I do not need a Grand Jury Report I have the information I need for me. The deaths and injuries after the so called vaccination continue to pile up.
If it is not a democide what is it?
Thanks for recording De Santis' comments for us Meryl though.