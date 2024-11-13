Interview on Natural AF with Isaac and Alexa
Watch this recent interview entitled, "Investigate Before You Vaccinate"
Thank you so much to Isaac and Alexa for inviting me onto their show to discuss the issues surrounding vaccine safety, efficacy and suppression of information.
You can watch it here on Rumble (click the image) or at any of the other links below.
