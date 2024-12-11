There has been a lot of information coming out about Bovaer, the ruminant-feed additive now being given to cows and potentially other feed animals. Like GMOs, they are not being labelled. Unlike GMOs, the plan is to mandate their use by the year 2030 at the latest. We are all being conspiracy theorists if we question this. Or Vaccines / poison jabs. Or climate change. Or the safety and effectiveness of most medical procedures. but the evidence is piling up that this stuff is dangerous and perhaps even deadly.

Meanwhile, in this statement from Arla regarding Bovaer, you can read lie after lie after lie. Why am I not surprised? Bovaer has not been extensively tested. Nor has it been approved for use in humans. It is just being used and we are all part of a grand global trial. Sound familiar? Boycott this crap and anyone selling it. Since the organic standards have been adulterated by greed and corruption, Grass-fed is king. Buy from your local farmers or companies online that have dedicated themselves to not using anything unnatural in their production processes.

A message from Arla Foods Last week we announced that we would be running a project of a cow feed supplement called Bovaer®, a product that has been researched for over 15 years and is already used in many countries around the world. Bovaer® has the potential to reduce methane emissions from cows and is part of our efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of our products. Unfortunately, since we made this announcement, a significant amount of misinformation has been circulating online, and we feel compelled to address this by clearly and openly stating the facts. (click on the title to read the full release)

Misinformation - when corporations and governments accuse people of using misinformation or disinformation, you can be assured that it is truth. Here is an extract from the Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) for Bovaer-looks perfectly safe, right?:



Twitter thread on Bovaer use in the UK including information that can be shared with your Mps and Senators.

In Australia, we have been assured that there would not be any Bovaer in dairy cattle - only beef. I hope that can be trusted? And Aldi is the only major supermarket chain that has replied to my question so far about the use of Bovaer in their meat products.

I asked Woolworths and Coles the same question but they haven’t replied yet. Their silence speaks volumes. Their products need to be boycotted until we know for sure that they are not contaminated. And they need to receive correspondence from every one or you stating why you will no longer be buying this from them.

Now onto some good news for a change!

RICO is short for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations. That describes just about every major US (and Australian) Government body. Between RFK Jr and DOGE, the left must be shaking in their shoes.

Thousands of doctors and healthcare professionals have signed a petition calling for the immediate suspension of all COVID-19 mRNA products because they are contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths. The online petition, known as the HOPE Accord, makes five calls to the international community in relation to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that were given emergency use authorisation, stating that “a growing body of evidence suggests that they are contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths”. The petition calls for “independent investigations to be properly resourced to allow a comprehensive re-evaluation of all COVID-19 products. There must be a full exploration of mechanisms of harm to provide insight into their effect on the human body, both short and long term.” There are additional calls for immediate recognition and support for the vaccine-injured. “The vaccine-injured must be recognised, and every effort must be made to understand their conditions. Support should include readily accessible multidisciplinary clinics offering investigation and treatment, as well as appropriate compensation for all those who have been harmed.”

And before you say, but Meryl, this isn’t in a mainstream publication - it was published in the Daily Sceptic so only those in the same echo chamber will ever see it, take a look at this from Apple News:

President Trump has announced that all military members who were discharged for refusing the COVID mandate will be reinstated and receive full back pay, along with a formal apology from the United States Government.

And the FDA/HHS/NIAID and the rest of that criminal cabal thought they could hide information on the harms of the COVID poisons for 75 years - until a Federal judge ordered them to turn over more than 1,000,000 pages by June this coming year. Panic at the disco! They show (amongst many other things) that more than 158,000 SERIOUS reactions were reported to Pfizer between December 2020 and February 2021 and the public was not informed. When did Australia start is COVID poison campaign? Why, in February 2021. And the TGA, Hunt and Scummo all knew about this.

Trump was interviewed by the low IQ presstitute, Kristen Welker, on Meet the Press. She asked him about whether he would want to see vaccines withdrawn from use. His answer was interesting. He did walk it back a bit and his knowledge of this issue is obviously far from encyclopedic, but he is open to looking at the information and then, acting on what he finds. We can’t ask for more than that. January 20th can’t get here quickly enough for me!

Libertarian Congressman, Thomas Massie, has proposed the following piece of legislation for Congress. It was thought that Trump was going to name Massie as Agriculture Secretary - a great pick since he is not just a Congressman, but a regenerative farmer as well. Sadly, that didn’t happen.

“The right of the people to grow food and to purchase food from the source of their choice SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED, and Congress shall make no law regulating the production and distribution of food products which do not move across state lines.”



And this Drongo in Ireland, their ex-Minister for Health, has just lost his seat in a General Election. Buh-bye, Stephen! This should be the fate of every enemy of the people. Either this or a fancy new orange jumpsuit.

And in a recent interview with US Senator Ron Johnson, One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson called for a complete investigation into the childhood vaccine schedule. Hat tip to SaiKate108 for sharing this video.

‘ I don’t believe that we do enough investigation into it and the impact that these vaccinations are having on such a small person to be able to cope with it. And immunising them…. It needs to be based on science, we need to have investigations into the number of children that have autism these days. The other health effects they are having. It’s about time. We need to open it up and have a real conversation about this.’



There is a LOT more information that I can share, but I wanted to leave it here with a few good-news stories. The rest of it isn’t quite so great, but that will be for next time.



