Quick update - the pickle turned yellow in record time - as he swam for dear life away from the truth...
He can't handle the truth! Obviously.
Well, that didn’t take long, did it?
Big brave pickle was challenged. Big brave pickle showed his true cowardly side. Diddums.
As the supreme irony, a few weeks ago, the pickle posted this on this Facebook Page.
The 10 year old Meryl in me wants to yell - you can dish it out but you can’t eat it! (did Australian kids say this? LOL)
Once again, those who are the most vicious and abusive in the anti-human rights side are also the most likely to cut and run when you ask them to provide even a skerrick of evidence.
The gherkin should have relished the offer.
It was all just another storm in a teacup... ;-)
No wonder I needed to leave Chiropractic. Almost no-one has a backbone these days!! :D