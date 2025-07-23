Well, that didn’t take long, did it?

Big brave pickle was challenged. Big brave pickle showed his true cowardly side. Diddums.

As the supreme irony, a few weeks ago, the pickle posted this on this Facebook Page.

The 10 year old Meryl in me wants to yell - you can dish it out but you can’t eat it! (did Australian kids say this? LOL)

Once again, those who are the most vicious and abusive in the anti-human rights side are also the most likely to cut and run when you ask them to provide even a skerrick of evidence.

Share

Leave a comment