You Are Being Gaslit Once Again! Make Your Voices Heard Whilst It's Still Legal
The MAD Bill is going for its final vote and it MUST NOT pass the Senate. The traitors in the House have already passed it. Please use the information below to write to or call Senators.
We ask that you please email the crossbench senators with your concerns about this bill.
The Aligned Council of Australia has a great resource page on how to go about writing your letter and the contact details you need.
Click the image below to be taken to the letter writing guide.You can also phone the senators offices’ to let your concerns be heard.
We urge everyone to please make contact with your local representatives before November 18.
TAKE ACTION
As we have all seen over the last week, when we as a population get together, those who are supposedly ‘in power’ become powerless. Donald Trump won the US election in a landslide and we, working together, can protect our rights here too if we act now and share this information with others.
Please take a moment and show the Government that we are not a silent minority.
Thank you for your activism!
This is what I just emailed to each of the 6 Senate crossbenchers separately (with a few individual tweaks to some). Feel free to copy and paste relevant sections:
"Hi XXX (Jacqui Lambie, Tammy Tyrrell, Lidia Thorpe, David Pocock, David Van, Fatima Payman),
I'm contacting you because you're one of the key cross-benchers in the Senate, and the Misinformation & Disinformation Bill has just (unsurprisingly) been passed through the House of Reps, and now the Senate needs to deal with it - even though there is still an outstanding Senate inquiry into this, due for reporting on 25th November 2024! And need I mention Labor tried to get this Bill through during the US election, no less? What strange times we live in.
This MAD Bill is attempting to restrict any and all digital information that the government deems "reasonably verifiable as false, misleading or deceptive, and is reasonably likely to cause or contribute to serious harm of a specified type (misinformation and disinformation)". Now if that isn't a red flag, I don't know what is! And I've been a Dr of Chiropractic for 19 years so I know a red flag when I see one! 'Digital' is where much of modern society is at right now, so this Bill could cause sweeping change - but not for the better. So much information, especially in recent years, and especially straight from the government's mouthpiece, has proved to be false, misleading and/or deceptive. Plenty has been decent enough information, but there's plenty that's not been. And that's my concern. Because people don't need to be fined or be unable to access information all because the government happened to 'get it wrong' - accidentally or deliberately.
I am REALLY HOPING that you are against this Bill - and if you're not, you really ought to be. Anyone who wants to have their say in this country ought to be against this MAD Bill. As a Senator who has disagreed with the government at times, I implore you to see this Bill for what it is: a draconian Bill designed by the government to keep THEM in control at all times. It is not about upholding the Truth. It's about upholding whatever truth THEY decide on - and banning the rest. I honestly cannot believe that this is where taxpayer money is going. Bills like this one have no place in society, yet here you all are, debating it, when I'm quite sure you wish to be debating actual relevant Bills for everyday Australians!
Please, I beg you, vote AGAINST this MAD Bill!
Many thanks for your time"
Wow so you have to fight in your country to keep free speech. So sorry this is going on in so many countries. They want to keep their power is all that taking away speech is for. Don’t let them do it or you will not have your freedoms for long!