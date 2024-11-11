The following information is from the Australian Vaccination-risks Network’s latest email newsletter which is free. If you are not already subscribed, now is a great time to sign up on this page. And if you would like to support this venerable organisation with your membership, you can do so here as well.

We ask that you please email the crossbench senators with your concerns about this bill.

The Aligned Council of Australia has a great resource page on how to go about writing your letter and the contact details you need.

Click the image below to be taken to the letter writing guide.You can also phone the senators offices’ to let your concerns be heard.

We urge everyone to please make contact with your local representatives before November 18.

TAKE ACTION

As we have all seen over the last week, when we as a population get together, those who are supposedly ‘in power’ become powerless. Donald Trump won the US election in a landslide and we, working together, can protect our rights here too if we act now and share this information with others.

Please take a moment and show the Government that we are not a silent minority.

Thank you for your activism!

