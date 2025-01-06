Does anyone out there have this weekend's Australian Newspaper and the Insert they are willing to sell?
Please contact me here to let me know, thanks!
So…this was shared this morning. I don’t buy newspapers normally but I would love to buy this one and the insert if you happen to have one sitting around or know where I can get one. I contacted the few newsagencies still left around here but no go! You can either email me - admin@myinformedchoice.com.au or just contact me here in the comments and I will get back to you.
Incredible that this was published and even more incredible that there doesn’t seem to have been any awareness on the part of the paper that they are the reason why this cover up and democide was so successful!
Some more info for your searching:
It's 18 months old
July 28, 2023
(Article)
Covid cover-up: Wuhan lab leak suspicions, Anthony Fauci and how the science was silenced
It was in July 29, 2023's edition. I remember it actually but I don't think there was any real revelation, just the usual misdirection - I think it was about a supposed cover-up of the origins of the alleged virus when, of course, there was no virus, the covid pandemic was 100% psyop.
Video showing the article.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTit3Hak1Ro