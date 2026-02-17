After bouncing back and forth between Wordpress, Squarespace and at least a half dozen other potential solutions, I have decided to move Informed Choice to Ghost - a website that provides great security, independence (which should mean no more ‘please provide your name, blood type, sexual preference and eldest child’s birth certificate to register’…) and - most important for me, ease of use for publishing articles.

All of my subscribers will be seamlessly moved from Substack to Ghost so if you get a notification, it won’t be because your privacy has been breached. Simply that the new system is being finalised.

Neither paid nor free subscribers will have to do anything to maintain their subscription. You don’t get easier than that!

All of my previous articles will also be moved to the new system though there may be some glitches with video links which I hope to fix over the first few weeks as time allows.

If you have any questions about any of this, please let me know. And if you really don’t want to continue as a subscriber to Informed Choice, now is the best time to unsubscribe.

Thank you for your support, your patience and for not laughing at someone who just could NOT wrap her head around the technicalities involved with doing all this by myself.

For others who also want to get away from the totalitarian newsletter site Substack has devolved into, I am using the Substack to Ghost migration service offered by Michael Ginsburg who is making this process very simple and easy to understand.

See you on the other side and don’t be afraid to jump in - the water’s fine!