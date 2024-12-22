50%OffSubscriptions

I always loved this time of year growing up in the US. The snow, the cold, the Christmas carols and the feeling of unity it always brought. Being raised as a Jew in New York, it was especially lovely when Channukah fell close to or at the same time as Christmas - not common but it’s what has happened this year.

Channukah, the festival of the miracle of light, starts at sunset on December 25th and runs until Sunset on January 2nd. This is only the fifth time since 1900 that these holidays have come together so closely and in my cockeyed-optimist way, I am thinking this is a good sign for the years to come. May it be so.

So I would like to wish you all the very happiest, healthiest and most love-filled of holidays - however you celebrate them. May your joy be beyond measure, your families be with you and give you nachas (loosely translated from the Yiddish as pleasure, pride and joy) and may peace, sanity and kindness flourish in our world from this day on. Amen.

Thank you all for reading this and for all your amazing support and input over the last 12 months.

Love,

Meryl

