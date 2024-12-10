I believe in my heart of hearts that ScoMo, Albo and the rest of these demons actually want most Australians to die or to live horrible lives as jab-injured people. I believe the evidence of my eyes and my mind and this is what both of them are telling me.

Australians will be offered respiratory vaccines from next year without the usual assessment that ensures they are the most effective available at the best possible price, under the confidential $2bn onshore manufacturing deal the Morrison government struck with Moderna.

So a deal made in 2021 is coming into effect in 2025 and jabs that supposedly weren’t even a twinkle in Moderna’s evil eyes back then are part of this contract? Which we, who are paying for it with our tax dollars, are not allowed to know anything about. Sounds fair…

The agreement exempts Moderna’s mRNA vaccines from assessment by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, a government memorandum has revealed. The contract signed with the American pharmaceutical company in 2021 commits successive Australian governments to buying locally produced Moderna vaccines for at least a decade.

ScoMo has committed future generations of Australians to death and a fate worse than that. What power was entrusted in him to sign these contracts with a foreign company? What mandate was he given to sign away our future and the future of our children? What kind of morons will just sit there at allow this sh*t to be injected into their bodies?

The memorandum says the Moderna vaccines “will not go through the … PBAC process and therefore will not be listed as designated vaccines on the National Immunisation Program”. PBAC assessment is required for inclusion in the program, now the vehicle for providing vaccines to Australians free of charge. Under the Moderna deal, the government will pay an undisclosed price for an undisclosed percentage of the 100m vaccine doses to be produced at the plant every year. The Australian National Audit Office announced last month it would investigate the deal.

Undisclosed costs.

Undisclosed safety.

Undisclosed necessity.

Undisclosed details of the contract.

Are we governed by a cabal? I say we are.

People have revolted over far less than this in the not too distant past. How much more are we going to take before we say ganug is ganug? (enough is enough?) I’ve had my fill of these satan-driven arseholes. How about you?

And I apologise for the language in this stack. I simply could not stop myself.

