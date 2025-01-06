The U.S. has recorded its first human death from bird flu, a grim milestone that comes as at least 67 cases have been recorded in the country. The patient, who was over 65 and had underlying medical conditions, was hospitalized in Louisiana in December; the case was considered the country’s first severe human H5N1 infection. The Louisiana Department of Health said the patient had been exposed to a combination of a backyard flock and wild birds.

They are coming for the chickens - you can be sure of that! Starvation is their goal.

And they are coming for you and me. God willing, Trump will put a stop to this rubbish, but if he doesn’t we all need to stand together as one and tell anyone who wants to order us to:

mask

stand 2 metres apart

test

isolate at home

take a mandatory jab

sign in at restaurants and other public spaces

not cross state lines or go more than 5km from our home

In no uncertain terms to go take an extremely long walk on a very, very short pier. In the nicest of ways, of course.

