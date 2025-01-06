The playbook is being rerun. A person who is over 65 with multiple underlying health conditions supposedly died from bird flu.
Will you fall for it? Or will we stand together as one and tell them to shove their deaths shots where the sun don't shine?
U.S. records its first human bird flu death
The U.S. has recorded its first human death from bird flu, a grim milestone that comes as at least 67 cases have been recorded in the country.
The patient, who was over 65 and had underlying medical conditions, was hospitalized in Louisiana in December; the case was considered the country’s first severe human H5N1 infection.
The Louisiana Department of Health said the patient had been exposed to a combination of a backyard flock and wild birds.
They are coming for the chickens - you can be sure of that! Starvation is their goal.
And they are coming for you and me. God willing, Trump will put a stop to this rubbish, but if he doesn’t we all need to stand together as one and tell anyone who wants to order us to:
mask
stand 2 metres apart
test
isolate at home
take a mandatory jab
sign in at restaurants and other public spaces
not cross state lines or go more than 5km from our home
In no uncertain terms to go take an extremely long walk on a very, very short pier. In the nicest of ways, of course.
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Let me see, 67 deaths out of a population of 346,388,266 souls, deduct a few because Biden, Harris and Clinton have no soul. Yea I don't see any reason to do what they are telling people to do. I expect most will give them the middle finger.
More fear porn from the lame stream media🤦♀️