Why subscribe to Informed Choice?

Subscribe to get access to ALL articles published on this Substack. In addition, there will be regular (I will be trying for once a fortnight but don’t hold me to that while the Federal Court case is ongoing!) zoom meet-ups where we can share and ask questions as well as a podcast which I will produce with the most up-to-date information available. Only subscribers will have access to these perks.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join with your community

Many of us go through life feeling very alone. Especially those who buck the system and question authority. Can I get a show of hands? This is YOUR space, YOUR tribe, and dare I say it, YOUR Informed Choice Community. WELCOME!

Substack.com.