Breaking Alert! If you buy meat at Coles, you might want to reconsider
And contact Coles to let them know why. Actually, contact them even if you don't buy meat there. They need to hear how harmful their policy is
8 hrs ago
•
Meryl Dorey
59
26
My Talk at the MISsing Information Rally today
The video quality is really poor but the sound is fine
18 hrs ago
•
Meryl Dorey
17
6
Change of Venue for Today's MISsing Information Rally
The rain Gods are not being kind
Nov 30
•
Meryl Dorey
9
1
Don't you EVER let the bastards in power lecture you about morality! They are monsters!
When you have to search for sources because the image is too horrible, too absurd to possibly be true...
Nov 29
•
Meryl Dorey
43
28
The MISsing Information Rally-Today, 30/11/24, Brisbane Botanic Gardens 2:30 PM
Sorry for the late notice but if you're around, I would love to see you there.
Nov 29
•
Meryl Dorey
14
1
The Under 16 Social Media Ban legislation is just like the COVID 19 vaccines
Unsafe, untested and obscenely rushed. It will also be mandated on Free Men and Women in this country - and our children.
Nov 27
•
Meryl Dorey
34
30
Hold them all to account
Will it be Nuremberg Mark ll ?
Published on Ian Brighthope's Substack
•
Nov 27
7 Doses of COVID-containing poison by 6 months of age!
How any child survives this assault, I really don't know. But perhaps that is the plan?
Nov 25
•
Meryl Dorey
55
19
Vaccines cause autism, get red-pilled here
Six links will change your understanding of this incendiary topic.
Published on J.B. Handley Blog
•
Nov 24
A very quick thank you to all who wrote in-and a quick request as well.
Always the way - just when you think job well-done :-)
Nov 22
•
Meryl Dorey
29
11
My submission in opposition to the proposed Under 16 social media ban
Feel free to use any part of this in your own submissions. It is ESSENTIAL that you write in before the close of business today which is the deadline.
Nov 21
•
Meryl Dorey
38
14
🚨🚨 URGENT ACTION ALERT - ⚠️ SOCIAL MEDIA TROJAN HORSE
We have been given only 24 hours to make submissions in opposition to the legislation Albo is pushing through to make all of us use a digital ID to get…
Nov 21
•
Meryl Dorey
18
6
