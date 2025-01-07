Update on the Story in the Weekend Australian: I leapt before I looked...
And the number of people who offered to help me was staggering! I am going to try to respond to you all, but take it as read that I am so grateful!
This morning, I put out a Substack asking if anyone had this last weekend’s Australian newspaper because it appeared that they had published a large feature questioning the COVID narrative.
Well, it turns out that this post is about an article that was 18 months old - from July 2023 - and it only questioned the origins of the supposed virus - not the experimental gene modification injection.
So lesson learned here to do my own research before reaching out for help like this again.
Mea culpa.
And thanks to everyone who offered to send me the article. One person even had a laminated copy which is amazing!
All the best,
Meryl
I am getting the feeling the fightback has finally begun. We may soon be treated to the video sight of Bill Gates swinging from a gallows, if the Brits get their way.
I could not find anything in The Weekend Australian 4/5 1/ 25 today at the local library to do with covid. It became clear to me when I opened your new post. Not to worry! Always willing to help my fellow man (part of a leaving certificate from the leading foreman) or woman for that matter. The first comment disappeared while typing, caused by Google or the Google gremlins. As I am a slow typist very annoying. victor