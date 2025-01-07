This morning, I put out a Substack asking if anyone had this last weekend’s Australian newspaper because it appeared that they had published a large feature questioning the COVID narrative.

Well, it turns out that this post is about an article that was 18 months old - from July 2023 - and it only questioned the origins of the supposed virus - not the experimental gene modification injection.

So lesson learned here to do my own research before reaching out for help like this again.

Mea culpa.

And thanks to everyone who offered to send me the article. One person even had a laminated copy which is amazing!

All the best,

Meryl

Share

Leave a comment