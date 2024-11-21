This information is copied with the kind permission of the Australian Vaccination-risks Network, Inc. who put it out a couple of hours ago. If you are not already subscribed to their free email newsletter, here is the link for you to sign up (just scroll down the page to where the form for subscribing is located). And if you are able to support them with your membership, that would be great too!

There is a template letter below and more information. Please share this with everyone you possibly can. Our efforts stopped the censorship-driven MAD legislation and with your help, we can do the same now. But we only have one day to do it!

URGENT: submissions required

Submissions for inquiry to the ‘Social Media Minimum Age’ Bill have just opened, and we only have 24 hours.

This bill is a national Digital ID program dressed in a very poor disguise.

Labor and the Coalition are trying to rush it through the Senate without debate— so they can force everyone to use their Age Verification Digital Identity technology.

Submissions are only open for 24 hours, so please make sure to send yours through ASAP and share this video around.

The reality if the bill passes would be 20 million Australians will have to upload a biometric facial scan to social media platforms to assess their age, or more likely, sign in with Digital ID, which comes into force on 1 December. This Social Media Ban has been deliberately delayed until now.

Template for you to use

If you would prefer to use your own words, that is always best. But a template letter has been provided (below) and since there is so little time to make your submission, do feel free to use this and customise it with your information.

Template from Australia Vs the Agenda SHARE IT AROUND!!!

[Your Name] [City, State, Postcode] [Email Address] [Date] Dear [MP's/Senator(s) Name], I am deeply concerned about the Social Media Minimum Age Bill 2024 and urge you to reconsider your stance. Here are critical points of concern: Lack of Detail on Verification: The government has not specified how identity and age verification will be conducted for users over 16, raising questions about privacy and data security. Premature Legislation: Pushing this bill through without full disclosure of its mechanisms suggests a lack of thorough consideration and potential future amendments or complications. Undermining Parental Rights: This bill could override parental discretion and responsibility in managing their children's online presence. Privacy Risks: Age verification could lead to increased data collection, with significant privacy implications. Social Isolation: There's a risk of isolating teenagers who rely on social media for social interaction and support. Instead of this bill, focus should be on digital literacy programs and safer platform features. Please understand, if you support this bill, I will actively campaign against your re-election, as it reflects a significant misalignment with community interests. Sincerely, [Your Name]



A "Ban" that requires 20 million Australians to "assure" social media companies of their highly personal digital data is not actually a Ban. Rather, it's the groundwork for a system of total Digital-ID surveillance and social credit control, along the structure outlined by the World Economic Forum.

Digital ID - the real reason for this legislation



With Digital ID, government can control what you buy, where you go, what you say on social media, decide whether you should travel or not.



This social media ban legislation is a Trojan Horse to engineer enough take up of Digital ID to force it onto everyone. Recognise the rhetorical patterns...



Upload a scan of your face/Digital ID to "protect the kids"

Lockdown to "protect the elderly" who were left to die alone.

Take the vaccine that didn't stop transmission to "protect the elderly".



These major social hijacks are engineered on the pretext of "protecting the vulnerable".

On 21 November 2024, the Senate referred the provisions of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 to the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee for report by 26 November 2024.

The closing date for submissions is 22 November 2024. Due to the short timeframe of this inquiry, the committee would appreciate submissions being limited to 1-2 pages.

About this Inquiry:

The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 amends the Online Safety Act 2021, with the aim of establishing a minimum age for social media use, placing responsibility on social media platforms for the safety of their users.

Committee Secretariat contact:

Committee Secretary

Senate Standing Committees on Environment and Communications

PO Box 6100

Parliament House

Canberra ACT 2600



Phone: +61 2 6277 3526

ec.sen@aph.gov.au

We have 24 hours to lodge our submissions for the new SOCIAL MEDIA MINIMUM AGE Bill 2024.

This is a CALL TO ACTION. Please send your submissions to ec.sen@aph.gov.au

Labor AND the Coalition are in agreement on this Bill. They’re working together to introduce new legislation to implement digital ID into our daily lives under the guise of protecting our kids. Make no mistake, this is a Trojan horse.

Send your submission now. It doesn’t have to be long. Just express why you don’t want this Bill to be one law.

TAKE ACTION

Please take a moment and show the Government that we are not a silent minority.

Thank you for your activism!

