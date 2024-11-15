"For the first time, I have hope."

This short video by Dr Shannon Kroner (whom I was lucky enough to meet when I was in the US in 2019, just before COVID) speaks to and for so many of us in the informed choice community.

Something has happened that many believed we’d never see. As a result, we have hope that truth will prevail, vaccine mandates will die and with them, the cruel and evil pHarmaceutical cartel that has been responsible for an obscene number of deaths and serious injuries.

The dream of justice is becoming reality…

The emotion that Dr Kroner displays is echoed by so many others - myself included. I have spent most of today dealing with the most delicious sense of unreality. Can I believe that, after over 30 years of fighting, we could see the end of vaccine tyranny? It’s hard to take in.

But thanks be to God, I think it’s really going to happen!

On tenterhooks

There is still a long road between now and January 20th when the President will be sworn in. Here’s hoping that Trump’s appointments will be approved during the recess so there won’t be any fights from the RINOs who are trying to do anything they can to prevent MAGA and MAHA from being successful.

I am praying every day - that no weapon formed against this dream team in the United States will prosper.

In the meantime, let’s all enjoy the feeling of victory and the prospect that our rights and freedoms will once again be respected.

It’s a MAD, MAD world!

Oh, and I almost forgot to say (where is my head???) that it appears the draconian Mis and Disinformation legislation will NOT pass Parliament! Enough Senators will vote against it to see it defeated. Can this day get any better?

The only reason why Bobby Kennedy will be the head of HHS and the only reason why the MAD bill struck out was because of YOU! Because of all those in the general public who wrote to their politicians, visited them, made phone calls, spoke with people in the community etc.

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that we are powerless. We are the ONLY real power. So, big pat on the back for you all, and let’s sleep well tonight because tomorrow, we will be fighting again, but victory is assured; I feel so filled with hope about that. 🙏

