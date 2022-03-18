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Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Episode 122 - Live Update (originally aired on February 7, 2022)
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Under the Wire Episode 122 - Live Update (originally aired on February 7, 2022)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Mar 18, 2022

Under the Wire – Live Update
And update about the AVN’s court case and what is happening in the world of vaccination today.

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