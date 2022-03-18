Under The Wire episode 123 UTW speaks with George Christensen, MP (originally aired on February 20, 2022)

Under the Wire speaks with George Christensen, MP for the Dawson Electorate

George serves the Dawson electorate in North Queensland which stretches north up the coast from Mackay through to the southern suburbs of Townsville.

He is a fearless advocate for Australian values and culture. He stands up for his region and fights for local jobs.

George is the eldest son of a third-generation cane farming family and he has lived in Mackay all his life. As both his parents were disability pensioners, he developed a strong sense of social justice, and joined the Young Nationals at the age of 15, where he went on to become state president.

With a degree in journalism and practical experience at a community newspaper in Mackay under his belt, George went on to found his own successful publishing business which produced two other community newspapers for the Walkerston and Northern Beaches communities.

He spent six years as a councillor, firstly on the Mackay City Council, and then the Mackay Regional Council following amalgamation, where he developed a reputation as a man who would fight for a fairer outcome for ratepayers.