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Under the Wire
Under The Wire episode 124 - interview with Dr Jessica Rose
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Under The Wire episode 124 - interview with Dr Jessica Rose

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Mar 18, 2022

Dr. Jessica Rose is a Canadian researcher with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics and a Master’s degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She also holds a PhD in Computational Biology from Bar Ilan University and 2 Post Doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and one in Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology.

She was also accepted for a 2-month program as a senior researcher at the Weizmann Institute prior to completion of her latest post-doctoral degree at the Technion. Her more recent research efforts are aimed at descriptive analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data in an effort to make this data accessible to the public.

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