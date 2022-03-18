Under the Wire Episode 121 - Interview with Rebecca Lloyd (originally aired on January 23, 2022)

Rebecca Lloyd is the Founder/Spokeswoman of Fair Business Australia.
She has worked with various small business owners and commerce platforms as a business strategist and marketer. She is passionate about marketing and business automation systems as well as story-based marketing.
Prior to covid, Rebecca was also an accomplished professional jaxx and cabaret singer with a career in the arts extending over 15 years.
Rebecca is determined to assist small business owners in rebuilding after COVID.
Fair Business Australia’s website – is a place for businesses that support freedom and privacy to register and for those who want to support such businesses to source their products and services.