Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Episode 121 - Interview with Rebecca Lloyd (originally aired on January 23, 2022)
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Under the Wire Episode 121 - Interview with Rebecca Lloyd (originally aired on January 23, 2022)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Mar 18, 2022

Rebecca Lloyd is the Founder/Spokeswoman of Fair Business Australia.
She has worked with various small business owners and commerce platforms as a business strategist and marketer. She is passionate about marketing and business automation systems as well as story-based marketing.
Prior to covid, Rebecca was also an accomplished professional jaxx and cabaret singer with a career in the arts extending over 15 years.
Rebecca is determined to assist small business owners in rebuilding after COVID.

Fair Business Australia’s website – is a place for businesses that support freedom and privacy to register and for those who want to support such businesses to source their products and services.

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