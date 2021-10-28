Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
A Rollicking Good Chat with Aussie Icon-Max Igan
0:00
-52:40

A Rollicking Good Chat with Aussie Icon-Max Igan

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Oct 28, 2021

Seeing through the smokescreen of government, media and corporate lies is Max’s stock in trade. For many years, he has spoken out about the way in which we’ve all been fooled by the mainstream narrative.

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