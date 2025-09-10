Informed Choice

Informed Choice

An Inconvenient Study

Remember this day because it was the day when everything changed. Share this with your members of Parliament and the media.
Meryl Dorey
Sep 10, 2025
Transcript

Make a note of this website - and share it widely.

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

The premier will be held on October 3rd.

This is what we need the world to see - before one more child is killed or injured by vaccines or injectables that have never saved one life, prevented one infection or been tested for safety.

It’s over. As of today, pHarma is dead. They just don’t know it yet.

