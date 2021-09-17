Interview with Michael O’Neill, founder of Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP)

Michael is passionate about the rights of all Australians to have control over their own bodies.
He wants to see a full, and unbiased, investigation into the claims of thousands of Australian families that their child has been severely and irreparably damaged by vaccines. Michael also wants to see a halt to media-inflamed hysteria over what used to be normal and non-lethal childhood diseases.
Michael is also concerned with the archaic attitude to Fluoridating drinking water in Australia. Japan, and 97% of Europe have now stopped this practice and have had no decline in oral health.Michael is passionate about the rights of all Australians to have control over their own bodies.
He wants to see a full, and unbiased, investigation into the claims of thousands of Australian families that their child has been severely and irreparably damaged by vaccines. Michael also wants to see a halt to media-inflamed hysteria over what used to be normal and non-lethal childhood diseases.
Michael is also concerned with the archaic attitude to Fluoridating drinking water in Australia. Japan, and 97% of Europe have now stopped this practice and have had no decline in oral health.
Informed Medical Options Party - IMOP - https://imoparty.com/
Important Information - https://imoparty.com/#Resources