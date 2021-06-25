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Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire - AstraZenica COVID shot and blood clots, the Johnson and Johnson shot being paused in the US and Canada
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Under The Wire - AstraZenica COVID shot and blood clots, the Johnson and Johnson shot being paused in the US and Canada

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 25, 2021

Under the Wire Episode 70, April 18, 2021
– We will be speaking about the AstraZenica COVID shot and blood clots, the Johnson and Johnson shot being paused in the US and Canada, ScoMo’s push for vaccines to be ‘as mandatory as possible’, Serene Teffaha’s loss of her practicing certificate just as she was starting her class action on the Towers Case and so very much more.

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