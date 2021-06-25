Under the Wire Episode 70, April 18, 2021
– We will be speaking about the AstraZenica COVID shot and blood clots, the Johnson and Johnson shot being paused in the US and Canada, ScoMo’s push for vaccines to be ‘as mandatory as possible’, Serene Teffaha’s loss of her practicing certificate just as she was starting her class action on the Towers Case and so very much more.
Under The Wire - AstraZenica COVID shot and blood clots, the Johnson and Johnson shot being paused in the US and Canada
Jun 25, 2021
Under the Wire Episode 70, April 18, 2021
Under the Wire
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families.
Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families. Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.
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