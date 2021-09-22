Under The Wire - Episode 1 (originally aired on July 20 2019)

Hello. My name is Meryl Dorey and I’m the mother of 4 children, the eldest of whom was injured by his DPT vaccine in 1989 and again in 1990 by his MMR.

Together with the Australian Vaccination-risks Network, the organisation I helped found in order to prevent further vaccine injuries through education and to give a voice to those who have already been harmed, I would like to welcome you Under the Wire.

Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations, and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.

Join us Under the Wire where speaking truth to power is a way of life and victory over the industries which profit from destroying our lives and health is the end game. We will settle for no less.