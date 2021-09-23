Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Episode 10 (originally aired on October 19, 2019)
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Under the Wire Episode 10 (originally aired on October 19, 2019)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 23, 2021

How to End Vaccine Hesitancy –
https://www.darksidevaccines.com/how-to-end-vaccine-hesitancy/

Taco Bell recalls over 2 million pounds of seasoned beef after customer finds metal shaving
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/taco-bell-recalls-million-pounds-seasoned-beef-customer/story?id=66280523

One out of every 39 children vaccinated suffers serious injuries
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-18-one-out-of-39-children-vaccinated-suffers-injuries.html

[US] Government pays billions in vaccine injury claims
https://abc7ny.com/health/government-pays-billions-in-vaccine-injury-claims/5623082/

October is Vaccine Injury Awareness Month – find an event near you to honour those injured or killed by vaccines.
https://tinyurl.com/y3zw5pnr

Paid government/industry trolls put on puppet show targeting young children with fear-based campaign
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wmp2hh_63Y
https://www.immunisationfoundation.org.au/

Is our approach to vaccine hesitant parents all wrong?
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/lifematters/is-our-approach-to-vaccine-hesitant-parents-all-wrong/11581384

Only a few days left before our Tasmanian screenings of the Robert F Kennedy JR talk about HPV Vaccination
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/the-australian-vaccination-risks-network-inc-avn-12242107056

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