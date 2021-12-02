Under the Wire Episode 113 - Interview with Dr. Catherine Fyans

Dr Catherine Fyans is a medical practitioner with a long-standing interest in ‘mind-body’ medicine.
Dr Fyans believes in the primacy of the mind and consciousness in relation to physical and psychological health as well as all other aspects of life. She has a particular interest in the effects of unresolved, particularly childhood, emotional events on adult health and wellbeing. While traditionally trained in allopathic medicine, her interests have led her to study other healing practices including Kinesiology. By having a foot in both worlds, Dr Fyans has gained valuable insights into the spectrum of health care practices and health care consumer demands. She believes that education is key in helping people to manage their own health.
Dr Catherine Fyans is also the author of The Wounding of Health Care – From Fragmentation to Integration