Under the Wire Episode 119 - Interview with Adam Gibson (originally aired on January 25, 2022)

A Conversation with Adam Gibson of Parents with Questions

Adam is a very appropriate first guest for the First Episode of the Third season of Under the Wire. Having had a long history in fitness/body building, natural health and business coaching, Adam had all the skills required to put together a strong organisation dedicated to showing people how to stand up to coercion and how to help others do the same.

With a group of friends who, like Adam, were all concerned about the direction Australia was taking regarding COVID jabs – especially when it comes to children, Parents with Questions was established only 4 months ago.

In that short period of time, it has gone a long way towards giving people the tools to become leaders in their own right as well as to become more confident about having those vital conversations with others about these issues.

For those who would like to learn more, here is their excellent website