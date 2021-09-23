Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Episode 12 (originally aired on November 2, 2019)
0:00
-1:09:35

Under the Wire Episode 12 (originally aired on November 2, 2019)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 23, 2021

Measles – the new lies being told by the media to make more people give this vaccine to their children and take it themselves.


Links

The lie that measles infection ‘hobbles’ your immune system for years afterwards and can cause immunologic ‘amnesia’.

https://tinyurl.com/y6ck27nf


Two ‘studies’ relied upon to come to this conclusion. Both of these are open source and freely available.


Measles virus infection diminishes pre-existing antibodies that offer protection from other pathogens

 https://tinyurl.com/y3yu6q6d


Incomplete genetic reconstitution of B cell pools contributes to prolonged immunosuppression after measles

https://tinyurl.com/y5fv8wsu


Impact and longevity of measles-associated immune suppression: a matched cohort study using data from the THIN general practice database in the UK

https://tinyurl.com/yyb4cvce


Summary of ‘Understanding the Principles and Limits of Measles Vaccines Could Save More Lives’

https://tinyurl.com/y4fcq2m4


Did you know science shows that Measles is actually good for you?

https://tinyurl.com/y2998jy5


The Measles Couldn’t Kill the Brady Bunch!

https://tinyurl.com/y2bqn8ql


The Unreported Health Benefits of Measles

https://tinyurl.com/y2wljt77


The 2013 Measles Outbreak: A Failing Vaccine Not a Failure to Vaccinate

https://tinyurl.com/yxkdpkfo


Why is China Having Measles Outbreaks when 99% are Vaccinated?

https://tinyurl.com/y4b7x65k


Getting the Measles in Modern-Day America

https://tinyurl.com/y46zpd4f

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Dorey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture