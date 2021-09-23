Under the Wire Episode 12 (originally aired on November 2, 2019)

Measles – the new lies being told by the media to make more people give this vaccine to their children and take it themselves.





Links

The lie that measles infection ‘hobbles’ your immune system for years afterwards and can cause immunologic ‘amnesia’.

https://tinyurl.com/y6ck27nf





Two ‘studies’ relied upon to come to this conclusion. Both of these are open source and freely available.





Measles virus infection diminishes pre-existing antibodies that offer protection from other pathogens

https://tinyurl.com/y3yu6q6d





Incomplete genetic reconstitution of B cell pools contributes to prolonged immunosuppression after measles

https://tinyurl.com/y5fv8wsu





Impact and longevity of measles-associated immune suppression: a matched cohort study using data from the THIN general practice database in the UK

https://tinyurl.com/yyb4cvce





Summary of ‘Understanding the Principles and Limits of Measles Vaccines Could Save More Lives’

https://tinyurl.com/y4fcq2m4





Did you know science shows that Measles is actually good for you?

https://tinyurl.com/y2998jy5





The Measles Couldn’t Kill the Brady Bunch!

https://tinyurl.com/y2bqn8ql





The Unreported Health Benefits of Measles

https://tinyurl.com/y2wljt77





The 2013 Measles Outbreak: A Failing Vaccine Not a Failure to Vaccinate

https://tinyurl.com/yxkdpkfo





Why is China Having Measles Outbreaks when 99% are Vaccinated?

https://tinyurl.com/y4b7x65k





Getting the Measles in Modern-Day America

https://tinyurl.com/y46zpd4f