Under the Wire Episode 12 (originally aired on November 2, 2019)

Measles – the new lies being told by the media to make more people give this vaccine to their children and take it themselves.
Links
The lie that measles infection ‘hobbles’ your immune system for years afterwards and can cause immunologic ‘amnesia’.
https://tinyurl.com/y6ck27nf
Two ‘studies’ relied upon to come to this conclusion. Both of these are open source and freely available.
Measles virus infection diminishes pre-existing antibodies that offer protection from other pathogens
https://tinyurl.com/y3yu6q6d
Incomplete genetic reconstitution of B cell pools contributes to prolonged immunosuppression after measles
https://tinyurl.com/y5fv8wsu
Impact and longevity of measles-associated immune suppression: a matched cohort study using data from the THIN general practice database in the UK
https://tinyurl.com/yyb4cvce
Summary of ‘Understanding the Principles and Limits of Measles Vaccines Could Save More Lives’
https://tinyurl.com/y4fcq2m4
Did you know science shows that Measles is actually good for you?
https://tinyurl.com/y2998jy5
The Measles Couldn’t Kill the Brady Bunch!
https://tinyurl.com/y2bqn8ql
The Unreported Health Benefits of Measles
https://tinyurl.com/y2wljt77
The 2013 Measles Outbreak: A Failing Vaccine Not a Failure to Vaccinate
https://tinyurl.com/yxkdpkfo
Why is China Having Measles Outbreaks when 99% are Vaccinated?
https://tinyurl.com/y4b7x65k
Getting the Measles in Modern-Day America
https://tinyurl.com/y46zpd4f