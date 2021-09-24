Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Episode 13 - Interview with Taylor Winterstein (originally aired on November 9, 2019)
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Under the Wire Episode 13 - Interview with Taylor Winterstein (originally aired on November 9, 2019)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 24, 2021

An interview with Taylor Winterstein from Tay’s Way about health freedom and activism.

The included video has no sound so please visit this link to watch and share it.

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