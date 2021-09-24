Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Episode 15 (originally aired on November 30 2019)
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Under The Wire Episode 15 (originally aired on November 30 2019)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 24, 2021

Vaccine Injury Epidemic (VIE) event, Vaxxed II, Measles madness and more

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