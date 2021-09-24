Under the Wire Episode 18 (originally aired on January 4, 2020)

Bushfires – affecting everyone in Australia. Our thoughts go out to our community and the entire nation.

Vaxxed Bus for Australia? With your help, we are going to make this happen in 2020!

Mad Science – a roundup of some of the craziest vaccination stories in recent weeks including the approval of an Ebola vaccine that can cause or spread Ebola. I kid you not.

Media attacks reach new lows. Is the #FakeNews media the enemy of the people? You decide.

How to handle ‘anti-vaxxers’ – when conversations and scientific debate just won’t work and why.

Good news stories – some New York schools are fighting back against the ever-increasing number of vaccine mandates, Dr Shiva explains how the immune system is supposed to work and John Stone, Editor of Age of Autism tells the British Medical Journal that there needs to be an open public discussion about vaccination.