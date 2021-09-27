Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Episode 19 (originally aired on January 11, 2020)
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Under the Wire Episode 19 (originally aired on January 11, 2020)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 27, 2021

Information from the latest episode of The HighWire



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