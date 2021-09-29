Lots of updated news on the Coronavirus (hint – it appears to be a man-made virus that either escaped the lab or was intentionally released); Lawmakers in South Dakota propose legislation to outlaw mandatory vaccination and medication; HPV vaccination may be responsible for a huge increase in cervical cancer in young women and much more.
Under The Wire Episode 23 Lots of updated news on the Coronavirus (originally aired on February 8 2020)
Sep 29, 2021
Under the Wire
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families.
Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families. Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes