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Under the Wire
Under The Wire Episode 23 Lots of updated news on the Coronavirus (originally aired on February 8 2020)
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Under The Wire Episode 23 Lots of updated news on the Coronavirus (originally aired on February 8 2020)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 29, 2021

Lots of updated news on the Coronavirus (hint – it appears to be a man-made virus that either escaped the lab or was intentionally released); Lawmakers in South Dakota propose legislation to outlaw mandatory vaccination and medication; HPV vaccination may be responsible for a huge increase in cervical cancer in young women and much more.

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