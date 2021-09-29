Under the Wire Episode 24 with Aneeta Hafemeister (originally aired on February 15 2020)

Topics:
Vaxxed II DVDs are finally here!
Our members are persistent in demanding a Vaxxed bus for Australia – we need to make this a reality!
And more
Links:
We need your help to continue lobbying politicians, bringing international documentaries to Australia, building awareness, representing your voice in government inquiries and much much more. We also need you to become a member so that when we speak for you, we can say we represent thousands of concerned Australians – numbers count! Click on the link below to join the AVN