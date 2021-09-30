Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Episode 26 (originally aired on March 7, 2020)
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-1:15:13

Under The Wire Episode 26 (originally aired on March 7, 2020)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 30, 2021

In memoriam-two great leaders in our community pass away in the last few weeks: Dr Tony Bark and Catherine Frompovich

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