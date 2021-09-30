Under The Wire Episode 27 Was Peter McIntyre truthful? And Allona Lahn on Coronavirus (originally aired on March 14, 2020)

In last week’s Under the Wire, we discussed how in 2013, Peter McIntyre of the NCIRS claimed on national television that he was currently conducting a study looking at the health of the fully and partially vaccinated vs the completely unvaccinated. Was that true? New information has come to light. You MUST hear this.





Allona Lahn has just returned to Australia after a 6 week holiday in Asia. We discuss what she encountered there amidst the Coronavirus panic and what her impression is of the current situation. As a past candidate for the Federal Senate and a current candidate for QLD, Allona will talk about the ways in which government action can affect our health – for better or for worse