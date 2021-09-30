Under the Wire Episode 28 (originally aired on March 21, 2020)

Mandatory vaccination
Victoria passes legislation requiring all healthcare workers to be mandatorily vaccinated against all current and all future vaccines or lose their job
COVID-19
Flu vaccines urged to help prevent COVID-19 but flu vaccination can only make matters worse.
Inﬂuenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defence personnel during the 2017–2018 inﬂuenza season
Flu shots and the risk of coronavirus infections
Stunning insights into the Corona-panic by Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
Seasonal flu twice as deadly as Coronavirus
Preventing COVID19 – How Homeopathy Can Help
Hospital-based Intravenous Vitamin C Treatment for Coronavirus and Related Illnesses