Under The Wire Episode 36 - The New Normal? (originally aired on May 16, 2021)

While governments openly discuss how to forcibly remove ‘infected’ family members – including children – from their homes and require entry to our houses in order to test us without a warrant or probable cause; the sleeping tiger stirs ever more violently, trying to be free.

How the world has changed in only 2 months! Was it ‘normal’ before COVID and will it return to ‘normal’ afterwards? Do we even want to go back to the way things were?

Let’s have a discussion about some of the latest information that has emerged about COVID, our rights to make informed choices and decide not to take any or all vaccines and legal challenges currently being considered for those who have been discriminated against for choosing not to take influenza vaccines.