Under the Wire Episode 5 (originally aired on August 31 2019)

Topics and links

Censorship

Social media giants take censorship of vaccine-safety message one step further. Censorship now applies to FB, Twitter, Pinterest etc searches. All Vaccine topic searches result in WHO, CDC etc. pages.

UK to pressure social media companies to fight anti-vax info; Tech News 24/08/2019

Flu vaccine for children in Australia

Six doses of a four strain Flu Vaccine being recommended for children starting at 6 months of age.

Hate speech

Hate speech and incitement by media – especially Murdoch media – continues. For example, with the following articles:

Anti-vax pack are a threat to the health of our children – The Daily Telegraph

Anti-vax ‘superstition’ blamed for UK’s loss of measles-free status – The Courier and Advertiser

Measles cases triple as vaccination rates fall worldwide – The Courier Mail

One writer states Anti Vaxxers make her feel “borderline murderous.” (see “anti-vax pack” article)

Started in May this year – statements that children are the main source of flu in Australia

Then, the buildup stating that The PBSC would not provide free vaccines for children

Now, all of a sudden, flu vaccination added to childhood schedule

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-05-25/parents-urged-to-vaccinate-children-as-37-die-from-flu-nsw/11149364