Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Episode 7 (originally aired on September 14, 2019)
0:00
-45:50

Under The Wire Episode 7 (originally aired on September 14, 2019)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 23, 2021

medical exemptions, vaccine laws, activism

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