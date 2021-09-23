Under the Wire Episode 9 - Interview with Greg Beattie (originally aired on September 28, 2019)

Today’s interview is with Greg Beattie, ex-AVN President and author of two Australian books on Vaccination. Find them on his website https://vaccinationdilemma.com/

Greg’s two books are:

1. Vaccination: A Parent’s Dilemma

2. Fooling Ourselves on the Fundamental Value of Vaccines

Ebook, Paperback

Paper by Dr Peter Gotzsche, one of the founders of the Cochrane Collaboration, discussing increases in deaths after DPT vaccination: Expert Report – Effect of DTP Vaccines on Mortality in Children in Low-Income Countries

Dr Peter Aaby’s paper – Evidence of Increase in Mortality After the Introduction of Diphtheria–Tetanus–Pertussis Vaccine to Children Aged 6–35 Months in Guinea-Bissau: A Time for Reflection?

Video – Dr Peter Aaby – DPT: this vaccine is killing children